Seattle City Council Approves $1 Million For Police Recruitment

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle City Council has approved an ordinance freeing up more than $1 million to be used to recruit police officers to a department that has lost hundreds of staffers in the last two years.
The Seattle Times reports the ordinance passed by a 6-3 vote Tuesday allows up $1.15 million of $4.5 million in projected unspent salary savings in the police budget to be used for recruitment.
The incentives would be used to attract new officers to the Seattle Police Department, which has experienced a net loss of 255 officers since 2020.