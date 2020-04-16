Seattle Children’s Hospital Sued Over Mold

      Breaking News
Apr 16, 2020 @ 4:38pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A Washington state family has filed a lawsuit against Seattle Children’s hospital for allowing a newborn child to develop a mold infection on his heart.

The Seattle Times reported that the negligence lawsuit was the latest in a series of legal actions against the hospital, which has struggled to contain Aspergillus mold at the facility since 2001.

The child was six days old when he had open-heart surgery at Seattle Children’s Oct. 1.

A family member says they would not have allowed the surgery to occur there if they had been informed about the facility’s history of mold.

