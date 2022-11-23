Seattle Businesses Close Their Doors Due To Escalating Violent Crime

Are Seattle small businesses becoming going away due to drugs and homeless?

Starbucks is closing the Seattle store where employees were the first to vote to form a union in the chain’s home city. The coffee giant said it cited safety concerns when it announced that the store would be shutting down on December 9. A spokesperson said that “safety and security incidents at our Broadway and Denny store have continued to escalate.” Are they the only ones ditching the city? For more information, Lars spoke with Jonathan Choe, who is a Senior Fellow and Journalist at the Discovery Institute.