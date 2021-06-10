Seattle-Area Teacher Arrested In Undercover Sex Sting

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) – Prosecutors say a teacher at a suburban Seattle private school has been criminally charged with four counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
The Seattle Times reports Nathan Williams of Kirkland is accused of engaging in online sexual conversations with an undercover Seattle police officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
Charges filed Friday say as of May 26, Williams was on staff at the Brighton Academy in Redmond and taught on site.
Jail and court records show Williams was arrested June 2 and posted $70,000 bail the next day.
Kent attorney Brad Barshis told the newspaper he’d work toward showing his client didn’t do the things he’s alleged to have done.