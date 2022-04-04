      Weather Alert

Man Accused Of Killing Off-Duty Seattle-Area Police Officer In Las Vegas Faces Judge

Apr 4, 2022 @ 10:20am

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A 58-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a Seattle-area police officer on the Las Vegas Strip made an initial appearance before a judge who scheduled his next court date next month.

Freddy Allen spoke in court Monday only to acknowledge that he faces a murder charge.

He was not asked to enter a plea.

He is being held without bail ahead of his next court date May 4.

Allen is accused of killing Edmonds, Washington, Police Officer Tyler Steffins following an argument late March 26 about Steffins petting another man’s dogs.

Allen’s appointed public defender declined to comment after Monday’s brief court hearing.

