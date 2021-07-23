      Weather Alert

Seattle Area Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Wife At Work

Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:19am

SEATTLE (AP) – A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife at a Bellevue bar pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Dylan Scott Jennings entered the plea during his arraignment in King County Superior Court on Thursday.

The judge ordered him to remain behind bars on $3 million bail.

Jennings is accused of shooting his estranged wife, 26-year-old Anna “Maxx” Lopez, on July 5 at Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue where Lopez worked.

He is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jennings has a history of domestic violence, according to court records.

He was convicted for domestic violence assault in 2015.

