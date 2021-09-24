Seaside Theater Damaged In Shooting

SEASIDE, Ore. – A theater in Seaside was damaged Thursday night in a shooting.
Police say an upper window at the Times Theater and Public House was shot.
People were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.
Here’s more from the Seaside Police Department:
Seaside, Ore. – September 24, 2021 – On Thursday September 23, 2021 at approximately 10:06 p.m., Seaside Police responded to the downtown area after officers heard what sounded like multiple gun shots being fired. At the same time, there were calls from the public reporting shots fired in the area of Avenue A and S. Columbia Street. An upper-level window at the Times Theater & Public House, located at 130 Broadway, was damaged from the gunfire. The theater was occupied at the time, however no one was injured during the incident.
The Seaside Police Department is requesting assistance to help identify a suspect in this case. If you have any information concerning the incident, including surveillance video of the surrounding area from a business or residence, please contact Sgt. Josh Gregory with the Seaside Police Department at (503) 738-6311.