Seaside Man Sentenced For Child Porn
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – A Seaside man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on child pornography charges.
The Astorian reports 52-year-old David Norman Hall Sr., pleaded no contest Tuesday to four counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
He was arrested in March 2019 after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
District Attorney Ron Brown says starting in 2015, Hall would pose as a younger person on platforms like Instagram and Google Hangouts, sending explicit photos he had of teenagers and then trying to get children to send their own sexually explicit images back.
Brown says there were at least four victims around the country.