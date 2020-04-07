Seaside Beaches Still Closed
The city of Seaside has been getting calls asking if the beach is open. The anticipation of nice weather and being cooped up for two weeks has people ancy. But, Jon Rahl has a message for all you would be beach combers….The beach is closed.
Into our third week of staying home, and the closure of the beach continues, and will continue until this pandemic passes most likely.
Oregon State Parks said that the ocean shore is not part of its closures, but state-managed parking lots and access points are closed.