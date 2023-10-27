Seaside Assault Suspect On The Loose In Washington County

Hillsboro, Ore. — A suspect in Hillsboro is being sought by the police after allegedly assaulting an individual and stealing their vehicle in Seaside during the early hours of Friday. The victim is currently in critical condition and hospitalized.

The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. in Seaside, with the victim notifying 911 that they had been assaulted, and their vehicle had been stolen. Police responded to the scene, near Ninth Avenue and North Prom. Subsequently, a Cannon Beach police officer spotted the victim’s vehicle south of Seaside and initiated a pursuit. However, the suspect did not stop, and the officer lost sight of the vehicle as it sped away on Highway 26.

A deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office later identified the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 47 and attempted to pursue it. The suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph as they entered the county, as reported by the city of Seaside. The pursuit continued southbound on Northwest Glencoe Road in Hillsboro, concluding when the vehicle crashed at the intersection with Northeast Shannon Street. The vehicle became briefly airborne during the crash, after which the suspect fled on foot.

The search for the suspect involved law enforcement from the Beaverton Police Department, the Hillsboro Police Department, and the Tigard Police Department. Additionally, three K-9 units and two drones were employed in the search operation.

The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed by the police, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The victim was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria in critical condition, according to information provided by the city of Seaside.