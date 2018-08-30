In Brief: Brilliant. Positively Brilliant



John Cho is widower David Kim. He’s struggling with the loss of his beloved bride. That struggle sticks an insurmountable wedge between Kim and his teenage daughter Margot.

Then she disappears.

Eventually he calls the police and ends up working with Deborah Messing’s Detective Vick. She’s the department’s teen runaway expert. As she explores what happened to the girl, Kim dives into her social media connections and other contacts to do his own investigation.

Cho and Messing are both terrific. So is Michelle La who plays Margot. The supporting cast of actors and their characters buzz in and out of the storyline. All are very good. However, the acting is not what makes this film flat out remarkable.

The credit goes to director/writer Aneesh Chaganty and his co-writer Sev Ohanian. Via the savvy use of technology they turn a predictable story — one you’d normally see on a one-hour TV detective show — into a film that ends up with the Sundance Film Festival’s Best of Next! award and the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize.

With the exclusive use of social media from Facebook to Tumblr to Instagram, FaceTime and television clips and live broadcasts, Chaganty and Ohanian turn Searching into a cleverly crafted whodunnit.

No. Make that one that is brilliantly crafted.

Director: Aneesh Chaganty

Stars: John Cho, Deborah Messing, Sara Sohn, Michelle La, Alex Jayne Go, Megan Liu, Kya Dawn Lau

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This is an exceptionally and quite cleverly crafted whodunnit. Give this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.