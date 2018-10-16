Searching For Wilsonville Shooting Suspect

Wilsonville, Oregon – Police still haven’t found the suspect who shot a man twice at Memorial Park in Wilsonville on Friday. They’ve put a composite sketch together since the shooting and they have a basic description. Police say they’re looking for an Hispanic man, 17 or 18 years old, chubby face, spikey black hair, and well manicured eye brows. This is considered a person of interest in the case. The shooting happened Friday night at Memorial Park in Wilsonville. The victim, 21-year-old man took two bullets, one to the arm, the other to the stomach. That victim has not been identified, but he’s stable and recovering. Wilsonville Police ask anyone with info to give them a call on the tip line.

Read more from police:

UPDATE — ADDITIONAL DESCRIPTION OF PERSON OF INTEREST: WILSONVILLE PD RESPONDS TO FRIDAY -NIGHT SHOOTING AT MEMORIAL PARK; SUSPECT AT LARGE; TIPS SOUGHT

Additional description of the person of interest in today’s just-released forensic sketch (attached):

Hispanic male

17-18 years of age

Around 5’8”

Chubby face, light brown skin

Black hair, spiked

Brown eyes, manicured-looking brows

American accent

Wearing long-sleeved, light-colored shirt, jeans, and white Vans-style shoes

EARLIER (Monday, Oct. 15) — SKETCH OF PERSON OF INTEREST IN OCT. 12 SHOOTING

Our Forensic Imaging Unit sketch artist has completed a composite sketch of a person of interest in the Friday, Oct. 12 shooting at Memorial Park. The sketch is attached.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s office Tip Line — by phone at (503) 723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/ contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case #18-027997.

EARLIER (Oct. 13, 2018) — Wilsonville PD responds to Friday-night shooting at Memorial Park

Please reference CCSO Case #18-027997

At approximately 9:55 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, deputies contracted to Wilsonville Police responded to a reported shooting at Memorial Park (8100 SW Memorial Dr. Wilsonville).

Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to quickly locate a 21-year-old male who had been shot two times. Deputies rendered First Aid until paramedics arrived a short time later.

The suspect had fled the scene and remains at large, but authorities do not believe the suspect represents a danger to the public at this time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. At this writing he is being treated for gunshot wounds to arm and abdomen and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives and our Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit responded to the crime scene to gather evidence. Detectives are also interviewing the victim at the hospital.

SKETCH COMING; TIPS SOUGHT

Detectives have enlisted the services of our Forensic Imaging Unit sketch artist, and will be releasing a composite sketch of the suspect [UPDATE: SKETCH IS OF A PERSON OF INTEREST] in the near future.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting or who were in the area of Memorial Park around 9:55 p.m. Friday night to contact the Sheriff’s office Tip Line — by phone at (503) 723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/ contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case #18-027997.

Three Clackamas County cities — Happy Valley, Estacada, and Wilsonville — contract with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to provide municipal police services.

KXL’s Cooper Banks contributed to this report.