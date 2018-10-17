Searching For Suspect Who Tired To Rob Sandy Bank

Sandy, Oregon – Police in Sandy are hoping you’ll recognize a suspect who tried to rob a credit union Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the Sandy branch of Clackamas Federal Credit Union on Highway 26, right around 5pm. The robbery was unsuccessful and no one was hurt, but police still want to track down the suspect. If you know anything call Sandy police.

Today at about 4:59PM, officers with the Sandy Police Department responded to a report of an attempted robbery that occurred at the Sandy branch of Clackamas Federal Credit Union, located at 37077 Highway 26, in Sandy. The attempt was unsuccessful, and no one was injured. The Sandy Police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect. Attached are 6 still photos taken from surveillance footage.

We are also asking for assistance from anyone who may have been in the area of the credit union today, and may have seen something suspicious, including the suspect. We are asking the public to call the following voicemail number to leave tips in this case: 503-783-2582, or the Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch number: 503-655-8211.