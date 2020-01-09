Searchers find third body buried by Idaho avalanche
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID. (AP) – Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, but are not yet certain it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people, injured four, and left one missing.
Searchers in a helicopter spotted a body on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray.