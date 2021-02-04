Search Resumes For Missing Skipper On Lake Washington
KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) – Crews will resume rescue efforts for a missing skipper now presumed to have drowned after a boat was found unattended on Lake Washington near Juanita Bay Tuesday.
King County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday the skipper is presumed to have drowned.
Multiple search and rescue agencies resumed their search for the passenger in Lake Washington after reports of a possible person who went overboard Tuesday.
The Coast Guard says someone reported a running boat that had collided into a private pier.
No one was in the boat, but a cell phone and wallet were found on board.