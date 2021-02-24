      Weather Alert

Search Is On For Brake Line Slasher

Feb 24, 2021 @ 9:35am
DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) – Des Moines police are trying to identify a man who is slashing the brake lines on parked cars, leaving at least 18 vehicles sabotaged.

Several porch cameras have recorded the man in the act of cutting through the lines.

The footage shows him under some cars for less than a minute, but it’s all the time he needs to set up a driver for a serious crash.

Jackie Tran had no idea her car had been targeted until she pulled out of the driveway and suddenly realized she couldn’t stop.

Tran eventually pulled the parking brake but said the shock of nearly crashing left her in a panic.

