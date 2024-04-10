Search for Suspect Who Hit Man with Skateboard in Gresham

Police are trying to find a “primary suspect” in a group of young people they say attacked a man in downtown Gresham.

They say the group was attacking and harassing 58 year old Terry Poulter near Northeast 2nd street and Roberts Avenue. Surveillance video from a business shows what appears to be a teenager hitting a man in the back of his head, with a skateboard.

Jen Braun works at a clothing reseller near where the attack happened. She tells news partner KGW:“I don’t understand how anybody could do something like that. It just kills me. “

The victim was knocked unconscious before police got to the scene on Sunday. He was taken to Mount Hood Medical Center. Police say his injuries are not life threatening. But they are searching for the suspect and have released a photo, hoping to find the teen.