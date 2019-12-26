Search For Missing Washington County Woman Continues
HILLSBORO, Ore.– Washington County deputies and volunteers continue to search for a 20-year-old woman who vanished over the weekend while hiking. Allyson Watterson was last seen Sunday near North Plains…Much of the search is happening on private properties in heavily wooded areas…Allyson’s aunt tells K-G-W Benjamin Garland was the last person to see her. Garland is Allyson’s boyfriend…but he was not involved in the search Wednesday because he was arrested on Tuesday for two outstanding warrants—not connected to Allyson’s disappearance. The search near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road will resume this morning.