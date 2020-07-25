UPDATE: Search For Missing Hiker Near Opal Creek Trailhead Underway
UPDATE: Mr. Webb was found and is safe. Opal Creek Trailhead and U.S.F.S. Road 2209 are now Open.
Original Story Below:
Early Friday Night, Sheriff’s say they received a call from a man who said their friend, 39 year old Kelly Webb wandered off the trail.
According to Sheriff’s “Kelly Webb is a white male adult, who is 39 years old, 6’ tall, 230 lbs, short brown hair with a goatee and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and had a grey backpack.”
Sheriffs say as they search for Webb, Opal Creek Trailhead is closed along with U.S.F.S. Road 2209.