UPDATE: Search For Missing Hiker Near Opal Creek Trailhead Underway

Jul 25, 2020 @ 7:20am

UPDATE: Mr. Webb was found and is safe. Opal Creek Trailhead and U.S.F.S. Road 2209 are now Open.

Original Story Below:

Early Friday Night, Sheriff’s say they received a call from a man who said their friend, 39 year old Kelly Webb wandered off the trail.

According to Sheriff’s “Kelly Webb is a white male adult, who is 39 years old, 6’ tall, 230 lbs, short brown hair with a goatee and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and had a grey backpack.”

Sheriffs say as they search for Webb, Opal Creek Trailhead is closed along with U.S.F.S. Road 2209.

 

