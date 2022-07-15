      Weather Alert

Search For Missing Hiker Near Gordon Creek Suspended

Jul 14, 2022 @ 5:10pm

CORBETT, Ore. — The search for a man who told friends he planned to hike near Gordon Creek and swim the Sandy River has been suspended.

53-year-old Christopher Smaka of Portland did not plan to camp overnight Monday.  His vehicle was found on Tuesday on Southeast Gordon Creek Road and personal belongings including shoes and identification were located on the shore.

Search and rescue teams from the Multnomah County and Clackamas County sheriff’s offices searched for three days with no further sign of Smaka.

The search was suspended on Thursday afternoon.

