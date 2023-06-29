Search For Arson Suspect Is On In Oregon City

Oregon City, Ore. – In the early hours of Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, Clackamas Fire District Crews swiftly responded to a fire alarm at the Wilco Farm Store located on Molalla Avenue in Oregon City. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a smoldering fire engulfing the baled hay and straw piles adjacent to the warehouse loading area.

The fire sprinkler system had been activated and played a crucial role in containing the fire, enabling the firefighters to promptly extinguish the threat completely.

Following an investigation by Clackamas Fire District, it was determined that no existing sources of ignition were present. Subsequently, attention turned to the on-site security cameras for possible evidence. The footage revealed a deliberate act of arson, with an unidentified suspect purposely igniting the straw pile. The suspect then remained at the scene, observing the flames grow before disappearing.

Authorities are seeking additional information and assistance from the public in identifying the suspect. The Oregon City Police Department has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses knowledge about the suspect’s whereabouts, as depicted in the attached photos, to contact their Tip Line at (503) 905-3505.