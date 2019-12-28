Search For Allyson Watterson Suspended in Washington County
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — After five days of searching some 1,600 acres, authorities have suspended the active search for 20-year-old Allyson Watterson in rural Washington County.
Watterson was last seen by a resident in a wooded area near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road on Sunday, December 22nd around noon. The father of her boyfriend reported Allyson missing about 30 hours later on Monday night. The search for her began on Tuesday.
About 75 to 100 searchers took part on Saturday. Allyson’s family thanked everyone for their efforts and vow never to give up looking for her.
Benjamin Garland was arrested on Tuesday on two outstanding warrants. He was was found near a stolen truck in the area where Allyson and him were last seen.
Investigators are trying to locate the customer at Reedville Cafe in Hillsboro that gave Allyson’s mother an Apple iPhone within the past month that she game to Allyson. It only works on wifi and authorities are hoping to get more information about the phone’s provider that could potentially help pinpoint her last known location.
Anyone with leads is asked to contact the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office at (503) 629-0111.