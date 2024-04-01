Search Continues For Missing Vancouver Woman

Vancouver, Wash. — Vancouver Police Missing Persons detectives are actively investigating the disappearance of Cristina Ase, who was last seen on March 26. Cristina, a 61-year-old woman from Vancouver who works in West Linn, was reported missing by her husband on that day. Concern heightened when she failed to show up for work, prompting coworkers to contact the police.

Cristina’s last known communication was around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of March 26. Police believe she may have traveled into Oregon after leaving her residence at 501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA. She was possibly driving a 2013 dark grey Toyota Rav4 with Washington license plate AQT1726. Her vehicle was located in Vancouver on March 27. Cristina is possibly carrying a black & white bag or purse, but her clothing is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, with police considering Cristina’s disappearance suspicious and highly unusual for her regular pattern of behavior. Despite extensive efforts by law enforcement, a person of interest has not been identified. Cristina’s husband, family, and friends are fully cooperating with authorities.

Coordinated efforts between the Vancouver Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, and West Linn Police Department are in progress to advance the investigation and locate Cristina. Police are urging anyone with information about Cristina’s whereabouts or who may have had contact with her in the weeks leading up to her disappearance to contact Detective Nicholson at [email protected] or Sergeant Ballou at [email protected].

Additionally, residents in Oregon and Washington are asked to assist by providing any possible video footage of Cristina or her vehicle within a quarter-mile radius of the following locations between March 25 at 4 p.m. and March 27 at 5 p.m.:

501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver WA

Glenwood Park – 8800 block of SE Claybourne Street, Portland OR

Flavel Street & SE 92nd Ave, Portland OR

Any information, no matter how small, could be helpful to the investigation.