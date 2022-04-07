Search Continues For Missing Snowboarder On Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Searchers for a second straight day are back on Mount Hood looking for a man from Aloha who didn’t return to his vehicle at Mount Hood Meadows following a snowboarding trip on Tuesday.
The girlfriend of 30-year-old Ryan Mather called to report him missing late that night after he didn’t return home.
A search overnight was not successful. Searchers from numerous agencies were back at it all day Wednesday.
Operations resumed on Thursday morning with crews continuing to search in and around Heather Canyon and the Private Reserve. Those areas are closed to the public due to high avalanche risk from the terrain above. Searchers are also focused on areas accessible from Meadows Shooting Star chair lift, the last location that Mather’s ski pass was scanned late Tuesday morning.