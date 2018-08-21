Search Continues for Meighan Cordie
By Grant McHill
Aug 21, 2018 @ 12:08 PM

DAYTON, Ore. (AP) – Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday, when she attended a wedding in the Grand Island area south of Dayton.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Meighan Cordie, of Clackamas, left her mother’s vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after an argument and walked into the night without her shoes or cell phone.

Her family contacted authorities the next morning when she didn’t come home.

Grand Island is a rural, farming area made up mostly fields and hedgerows bordering the Willamette River south of Dayton.

