Search Continues For 79-Year-Old Man In Forest Grove

Apr 29, 2021 @ 9:43am

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The search continues for a 79-year-old man who’s missing from a memory care home in Forest Grove.

Tom Tanous left the Hawthorne House Care Facility on 21st and Hawthorne between 8:00 and 8:30pm this past Tuesday.  He has Alzheimer’s and is likely disoriented.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking neighbors to check their property in case he may have sought shelter.

Mr. Tanous was wearing the clothes in the picture below when he was last seen.

