      Weather Alert

Seahawks Given OK For Full Capacity This Fall

Jun 22, 2021 @ 2:07pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium.

Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks.

The team says it won’t require proof of vaccination for fans.

Washington and Washington State have announced full capacity for the upcoming college football season as well.

TAGS
Full Capacity Lumen Field seahawks Seattle
Popular Posts
Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns
Governor Inslee Chooses A Date To Reopen The State
Governor Inslee Announces "A Heroes Thanks" Vaccine Incentive Program
Jordan Kent Out As Rip City's Television Play By Play Broadcaster
Man Dies After Saving Children In Lake Washington
Connect With Us Listen To Us On