Seabirds Dying Along Oregon’s Coast

August 17, 2023 10:48AM PDT
Photo by USGS.GOV

Oregon’s most common seabird, the Murre, is struggling this year.   Beachgoers and fishing crews are reporting a lot of sick and dying birds all up and down the coast. Biologists say there are more murres this year than usual and with the warming ocean temperatures, murres aren’t getting enough food.  Nutrition keeps them warm, and ODFW says they birds they’ve found appear to be cold and starving.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking people not to pick them up or try to save them.

Photo by USGS.GOV 

