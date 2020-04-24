Sea-Tac Faces Budget Problems Due To Pandemic
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport director Lance Lyttle says nosediving passenger traffic and flight cancellations will cost the airport roughly $251 million by the end of 2020, representing a 37% blow to the airport’s anticipated revenue for the year.
The Seattle Times reports the anticipated hit to revenues is well above the $192 million in federal funds authorized for the airport’s use by the coronavirus aid package.
Lyttle says Sea-Tac will draw on the federal funds to service debt, cover payroll and meet operating expenses like maintenance and security.