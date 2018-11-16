Sea Lions Near Seattle Shot to Death
By Grant McHill
Nov 16, 2018 @ 12:25 PM
SEATTLE (AP) – Necropsies on the carcasses of two California sea lions that recently washed up on the shores of the residential area of West Seattle both showed the mammals had been shot.

A team of scientists performed the necropsies Thursday. The results confirmed that four of the five sea lions that washed ashore in the area since late September were shot.

Investigators now are trying to figure out why.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act makes it illegal to kill sea lions.

Penalties for killing a sea lion can include thousands of dollars in fines and prison time.

