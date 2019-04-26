SE Portland Restaurant Owner Frustrated By Needles
By Pat Boyle
Apr 26, 2019 @ 7:21 AM

Portland, Or. –  The co-owner of a restaurant due to open at SE 24th and Hawthorne next month is frustrated by the needles, human waste and trash he keeps finding outside the building. DJ O G One, who plays the music at Portland Trailblazer games posted a video on his Facebook page to talk about the situation.

He says “yeah, the part of Portland that doesn’t get talked about. People trying to open a business and gotta deal with, you know, drugs and parties going on  on their properties and trying to doing business. It ain’t cool, folks. We got to address this.”

His restaurant is called Culture and is expected to open in mid May.

