SE Portland Manufacturing Business Destroyed In Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. – A trailer manufacturing business was destroyed in a fire on Thursday morning.
It started around 4:30am in a dumpster outside Eagle Trailer & Manufacturing on Luther Road along the Springwater Trail and spread to the building.
“One of the sides of the metal-clad building collapsed in. This is a total loss,” said Terry Foster with Portland Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters had a difficult time accessing the property and getting enough water to the scene. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the brush along the trail.
The building housed parts for building trailers including tires that will burn for some time.