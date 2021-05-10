      Weather Alert

SE Portland House Party Ends In Fatal Shooting

May 10, 2021 @ 3:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed at a house party in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Investigators have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jemare Manns.

Officers responded to the home near Southeast 85th and Harney around 1:00am after 911 calls reporting gunshots.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with crowd control after first responders encountered what they call a chaotic scene.

Investigators have not released any information on the shooter.

