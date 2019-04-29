Stabbing Turns Into Officer Involved Shooting

Portland, Oregon- We’re following breaking news. A stabbing in Southeast Portland this morning has turned into an officer involved shooting. It started around 4:15am this morning near 131st and Center street. That’s between Holgate and Powell. We heard there could be multiple victims from the stabbing. Several police and medics arrived on scene. A short time later we heard shots were fired. We’ve reached out to police for more info. Our reporter Rosemary Reynolds is on her way to the scene now. Please check back for updates on this developing story.