Scuba Diver Goes Missing In Skagit County

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 67-year-old Bellevue man who went missing while scuba diving in Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay.
The man, an experienced scuba diver, and his wife were in a small boat in Bowman Bay Sunday when the man dove into the water.
The man’s wife waited about 30 minutes for the man to resurface but he never did.
After about four hours of searching Sunday, the search was suspended.
On Monday, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search for the man.