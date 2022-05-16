      Weather Alert

Scuba Diver Dies During Class On Joint Base Lewis-McChord

May 16, 2022 @ 10:20am

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) – A scuba diver was found dead after he didn’t resurface during a class in American Lake on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The student diver, a veteran, was participating in a class for civilians, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, whose dive team recovered the body.

At 12:18 p.m. Saturday, West Pierce called the Pierce County Metro Dive Team, which has multiple divers and advanced equipment, said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office.

Using sonar, the dive team located the body at 4:30 p.m. It is unclear who operated the dive class.

