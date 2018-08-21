Scooter Trauma

Portland Ore – If you’ve thought that some of those folks riding E-Scooters without a helmet are headed for trouble … YOUR RIGHT. They’re beginning to show up in area hospitals.

Providence Emergency Doctor Jamie Schlueter is standing in front of an MRI machine that would be used to look at your brain after you smash your head on the pavement. She says concussions could have an impact on the daily functions of a patient and create long term cognitive problems as well. More serious are injuries which cause the brain to bleed or skull fractures. Both state and city rules require helmets.