E-Scooter Company Takes It’s Rides Off Portland Streets

Portland, Or. – The e-scooter company, Skip has taken it’s scooters off the streets of Portland. It says Portland’s rain makes for dangerous road conditions. A company representative tells Willamette Week it tries to be responsive to weather and conditions. It also says there is not immediate game plan to put them back out there and Skip will be responsive to the weather.

Different story for the two other e-scooter companies in town. Bird says its working on a new and improved scooter for a more stable ride. Lime says will use the education approach about how to ride safely. Portland’s scooter experiment ends two weeks from tomorrow.