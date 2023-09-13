Scientists Call Fraud On Supposed Extraterrestrials Presented To Mexican Congress

FILE – Legislators fill the lower house of Congress as the wait for inauguration ceremony of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at the National Congress in Mexico City, Dec 1, 2018. Experts from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil gathered before the Mexican Congress on Sept. 12, 2023 to share their findings on the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials that date back to 2017 in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The specter of UFOs and little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony from researchers suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist.

The speakers hailed from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil.

Journalist Josaime Maussan presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, took place two months after a similar one before the U.S. Congress in which a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.