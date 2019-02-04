Schools Canceling Activities Due To Weather

Portland, Ore. — Several school districts started canceling afternoon and evening activities Monday afternoon due to winter weather conditions.

Multnomah Co. Schools:

Portland Public Schools: All evening activities after 6 p.m. are canceled. UPDATE

Reynolds Sch. Dist.: Due to possible inclement weather, all afternoon and evening activities are canceled effective at 3pm. All buildings and offices will be closed and staff released at 3pm. Charter school families should check with their school for any closure or cancellation information.

Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist.: After school and evening activities canceled.

Parkrose Sch. Dist.:

All evening activities canceled.

Elementary SUN schools normal release at 4:30pm, no SUN bus for Shaver Elementary.

All after school/evening activities at Middle School and High School canceled, no academic bus.

MLA Public Charter School: Due to the Reynolds school district closing at 3 PM MLA will be closing ASAP as well. Shuttle buses are picking students up at the middle school anytime and bringing them to the elementary school. Students will need to be picked up as soon as possible. Both campuses will be closing at 3 PM. Please make arrangements to have your student picked up

David Douglas SD

‏All activities starting at or after 6 p.m. are cancelled. SUN and activities prior to 6 p.m. are still a go.

============================

Washington Co. Schools:

Beaverton Sch. Dist.: All evening events, activities and athletics canceled after 6 p.m. tonight.

Forest Grove Sch. Dist.: All Events, Activities, and Athletics after 6:00 p.m. are canceled.

Hillsboro Sch. Dist.: Schools closed to activities, athletics, and events after 6 p.m.

Tigard-Tualatin Sch. Dist.: All events, activities, and sports are canceled after 6 PM this evening.

============================

Clackamas Co. Schools:

North Clackamas Sch. Dist.: All evening activities canceled after 5 pm.

Lake Oswego Sch. Dist.: Evening activities will continue until 7 p.m. Activities after 7 p.m. are canceled.

West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist.: Afternoon and evening activities canceled. Tonight’s School Board Meeting will be rescheduled to a later date

Canby Sch. Dist.: Evening activities canceled

Oregon City Sch. Dist.:

PM Snow Routes #201 #202 #229 #231 #238, #235 Ogden Only.

Activity Bus Snow Routes:

Redland Area: Roads closed Polehn, Pear, Lyons, all of Outlook, Maple Lane between Hill Valley and Ferguson Rd. Ridge Rd between Mosier Rd and Richard Ct.

Beavercreek Area:

Howards Mill, Larkin Road past Schmidt Road, Carus Road, Ferguson between Moore and Heidi.

All evening activities canceled after 7:00PM UPDATE

===========================

Private & Charter Schools – Portland area:

St. Mary’s Academy (Downtown): Afternoon and evening activities canceled. The building will close at 4PM.

City Christian: Afternoon and evening activities canceled UPDATE

St. Stephen’s Academy: All after school activities and athletics are canceled.

Damascus Christian: JH high basketball games are canceled and all evening activities after 6:00 P.M. have been canceled.

============================

Washougal Sch. Dist.:

Afternoon and evening activities canceled. All after school and evening activities that start at or after 5 PM are canceled for Monday, February 4, 2019 due to changing weather conditions.

This includes Community Education classes, as well as the WHS Girls Basketball vs. Columbia River, the CCMS Basketball vs. Hockinson, and JMS Basketball game vs. Kings Way Christian.

============================

Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools:

Salem-Keizer Sch. Dist.: Evening activities canceled. Closing at 6 p.m.

============================

Columbia Gorge Schools:

No. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow – Tue Feb 5th)

Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes (Effective tomorrow – Tue Feb 5th)

OCDC Headstart: 2 hour delay for The Dalles and Odell Centers. Parkdale bus on snow routes. (Effective tomorrow – Tue Feb 5th) UPDATE

============================

Private & Charter Schools – SW Wash.:

St. Joseph Catholic School (Vancouver): All evening activities and athletics canceled after 4 p.m. today including extended care.

============================

Colleges & Universities – Public:

PCC: All campuses/centers are closed at 5 p.m. All classes/activities starting at 5 p.m. and after are canceled. For updates go to alerts.pcc.edu

Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Both campuses closing at 5 pm.

Mt. Hood Comm. College: All classes and activities after 5 p.m. are canceled

Clackamas Comm. College: Afternoon and evening activities canceled. Classes and activities after 4 p.m. are canceled. Campuses are open until 5 p.m

============================

Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:

OCDC Headstart: 2 hour delay for The Dalles and Odell Centers. (Effective tomorrow – Tue Feb 5th)

Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: The Dalles/Wahtonkah 2 hour delay (Effective tomorrow – Tue Feb 5th)

============================

Colleges & Universities – Private:

Local 290 Training Center: Closed

Western Seminary: Campus will be closing at 4PM. Evening classes and activities are canceled.

Warner Pacific University: All classes starting at 5 pm or later are moved online. Campus offices and the Otto F. Linn Library will close at 5 pm. Campus Dining Services are following the normal operating schedule.

Pacific Northwest College of Art: Classes canceled. All Classes and Events starting at or after 6 p.m. tonight are canceled.

Pioneer Pacific College: Wilsonville and Beaverton Campus Evening Classes Cancelled. Campus Closing 6PM. UPDATE

Multnomah University: Classes canceled. Due to weather-related concerns, the Portland campus is closed on Monday, 2/4/19. We will have a delayed opening on Tuesday, 2/5/19, and all classes and activities will resume and open at 10 a.m. Online classes will take place as scheduled. For the latest, check multnomah.edu or call (503)255-0332. (Effective tomorrow – Tue Feb 5th) UPDATE

Concorde Career College: Campus will be closing at 7:30pm. UPDATE

============================

Organizations & Associations:

Camp Fire Columbia: WLWV After School Programs are CLOSING due to late district decision. Please pick up your children as soon as possible.

SnowCap Community Charities: Evening activities canceled. No evening services.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro Area: Early release, all aft/eve activities canceled, No activity bus runs. Oak Grove, Lot Whitcomb, Regence, Wattles, Blazers, and Rockwood Clubs closing at 5pm today. Inukai Club closing at 6pm. Margaret Scott Club closed due to pre-planned school closure. UPDATE