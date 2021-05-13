School Superintendent Placed On Paid Leave
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – West Valley School District Superintendent Michael Brophy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending “an investigation into allegations of policy violations.”
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the decision was effective as of Friday and was announced Wednesday in an email from school board President Mark Strong.
Strong said the ongoing investigation into “a confidential personnel matter” prevented the district from providing additional comment, and directed questions to the district’s lawyer.
Brophy’s lawyer, William D. Pickett told the newspaper he was getting up to speed on the case and that Brophy was waiting for the district to respond to a request for a medical leave of absence, in a “somewhat separate but related issue.”