School Starts Today In Battleground

Battleground, Washington – They reached an agreement over the weekend to end the teacher’s strike in Battleground, now students and teachers return to the classroom today. After 13-days of refusing to back down, the district and the teachers union reached a tentative contract agreement Saturday. On Sunday 700 teachers voted to approve a two-year deal. Battle Ground District officials are happy too. The school board is expected to approve the new contract later this week. 99 percent of the teachers voted to approve the two-year deal.

The Tumwater District near Olympia remains the only district in Washington where teachers are on strike.

Images courtesy of News partner KGW.