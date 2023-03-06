School Recess Bill Passes Washington State House Unanimously

Students and parents line up on the first day of school Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, outside Bailey Gatzert Elementary School in Seattle. Seattle Education Association members voted to end the strike Tuesday afternoon after reaching a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools on Monday evening. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)/

Public school children in Washington State could see a change, aimed at improving their health.

The House voted unanimously for House bill 1504, after listening to Republican Representative Sam Low, a former elementary school teacher explain, “They need it for their mental health”

His bill would requires all public elementary schools to give their students 30 minutes of recess a day, beginning with the 2024-25 school year. Though opponents argued that should be a local decision, he says some schools have only ten minutes of recess. Low insists children need time to “Break away from their computer screens.”

Numerous studies show that recess is important for children’s mental and physical health.

The next step for the bill is a public hearing in the Washington State Senate. “As a former teacher, I know first-hand the benefits of screen-free recess for students, which includes increased physical activity, improved memory, paying more attention in class, and less disruptive behavior,” said Low.