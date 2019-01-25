School is On In Vancouver; Agreement Reached; No Strike

Vancouver, WA. – School is on today in Vancouver, and kids are expected in class this morning. The district and staff reached an agreement overnight to prevent a possible strike. Kids will be in classrooms this morning. Vancouver support staff rallied last night in front of the district office, demanding a fair competitive settlement. Just after midnight we got the word that both sides were able to come together and reach an agreement, preventing a possible strike.

Read more from the Vancouver School District:

After a full day of state-supported mediation, Vancouver Public Schools and Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals reached a new tentative agreement on a contract for secretaries, clerks and paraprofessionals. The agreement was reached just after midnight. Schools will operate as usual on Friday, Jan. 25. Details of the settlement will be released after VAESP holds a ratification vote. “I am grateful to the bargaining teams for continuing to work together to finalize this agreement and keep our students in school,” said VPS Superintendent Steve Webb. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we concluded these difficult negotiations.”

Read more from Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals:

Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals have reached a tentative contract agreement with Vancouver Public Schools.

The tentative agreement, reached late Thursday night, comes on the heels of a strike that would have started Friday, Jan. 25.

Both parties worked with a new state-appointed mediator all day Thursday late into the evening. Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until after members have been able to review and discuss the proposal at its general membership meeting.

VAESP represents about 700 paraeducators, secretaries, clerks and other classified staff.

We’ve reached out to both sides for comment this morning.