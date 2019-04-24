School Dress Code….For Parents?

What do you think? Is this a good idea or is it overreach?

The principal at James Madison High School in Houston, Texas has outlined a dress code for parents in a letter on the school’s website.

Carlotta Brown says they were coming in wearing risque clothes and that was not good for the educational setting.

Others were coming in, basically in their pajamas.

The Wall Street Journal reports, parents had been asked to make changes in the past but this is the most formal request yet.

Some of the things banned are:

shower caps, hair rollers, pajamas, sagging pants, leggings that show the wearer’s bottom, low-rider shorts and torn jeans showing lots of skin. She warns that those breaking the rules won’t be permitted inside the school until they return appropriately dressed.

