School Districts Starting In Person Learning
Courtesy: MGN
Some school districts in the Portland metro area are still figuring out how and when they’ll offer hybrid learning. Others are already offering the option.
On Monday, sixth grade students in the Vancouver Public School District had their first day of in-person, hybrid school. It’s a big change from September, when the school year began with distance learning.
“We have good days and bad days,” said Vancouver mother Sheena Pyatt.
She tells our news partner KGW: “I have kids who get all their work done and go to all their Zooms, and I have other kids who go to their Zooms and don’t do any of their work.”
But as of Monday, she’s glad that her sixth-grade daughter, got to go to her school for hybrid learning.
Vancouver Schools’ Pat Nuzzo explains how it works. “They have two days of in person learning and the other three days are remote.” Masks and social distancing are requirements.
Other districts are also moving forward. Battle Ground began hybrid learning for its middle school students Monday.
Lake Oswego has kindergarten through first grade back for hybrid learning starting today.
Portland Public Schools plan to start in April, phasing in students from kindergarten through fifth grade.
And Beaverton Schools just announced plans to move ahead with in-person hybrid instruction for middle, high and option school students who want to return to campus with a target date of April 19, and younger grades starting April 5th.