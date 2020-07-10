School District Committee Member Resigns Over Racist Remarks
WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – West Linn/Wilsonville school district officials say a committee member has resigned after making racist comments on a podcast.
Doris Wehler has served on the Long Range Planning Committee for the district since 2001.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports she was asked to resign after her comments on a podcast called “The Horrible Deplorable Show.”
During the podcast, Wehler said “some rioters and Antifa need to be killed” for tearing down statues and monuments.
She questioned why Spanish was taught in schools, saying immigrants to the United States should learn English and asked, “How do we get the Black community to stop having babies that have no fathers?” in a discussion about violence in the Black community.