School Delays For Thursday AM
By Jacob Dean
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 5:12 AM

 Multnomah Co. Schools (2)
• Corbett Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:11 AM
• Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. – Modified Bus routes for the following areas: SW Walters Drive (Walters Hill). Pick up will be at the corner of SW Walters Drive and SW 6th Street. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:46 AM
 Washington Co. Schools (1)
• Banks Sch. Dist. – Bus routes 101, 102, 103 104, 106, 107, and 112 on snow routes. Timber bus pick up at Staley’s Junction. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:03 AM
 Clackamas Co. Schools (4)
• Colton Sch. Dist. – 3 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Highland,Elwood,and Unger/baurer on Snow Routes. Fernwood buses will turn around at the gravel pit on Dhooghe Rd. for students who live above that point Elem 9:50 MS/HS 10:50. Check for further up dates Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:18 AM
• Estacada Sch. Dist. – 2 hour delay. AM and PM snow routes for 6,7,10,11, and 14. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:18 AM
• Molalla River Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Route 9: option A. Posted: Thu. 7th, 04:15 AM
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:00 AM
 Columbia Co. Schools (2)
• Clatskanie Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:45 AM
• Vernonia Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:07 AM
 Lewis Co. School Districts (2)
• Toledo SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:19 AM
• Winlock SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Raubuck or Deerhaven meet at Conrad and Pleasant Valley Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:38 AM
 Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools (4)
• Dallas Sch. Dist. – Bus Route 9 on snow route AM only Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:05 AM
• North Santiam Sch. Dist. (Stayton) – AM buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:47 AM
• Scio Sch. Dist. – Snow Route – Bus #4 Rogers Mtn UPDATE Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:35 AM
• Silver Falls Sch. Dist. – Scotts Mills, Silver Crest and Victor Point Schools only — 2 hour delay Posted: Thu. 7th, 04:53 AM
 Yamhill Co. Schools (3)
• McMinnville Sch. Dist. – Buses 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27 on AM snow routes Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:11 AM
• Newberg Sch. Dist. – Morning buses 10, 11, 12, 21, 24, 30, and 31 on snow routes. Neill Rd., and Courtney Rd. are closed. Posted: Thu. 7th, 04:23 AM
• Willamina Sch. Dist. – Brown, Purple, Yellow and Blue Routes are on snow routes for AM route. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:16 AM
 Clark Co. Schools (4)
• Battle Ground Sch. Dist. – Buses 2, 22, 24, 36, 76, 77 on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:23 AM
• Camas Sch. Dist. – On time; Livingston Mt. snow routes. Posted: Thu. 7th, 04:48 AM
• Hockinson Sch. Dist. – Bus 204 Snow Routes Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:28 AM
• Washougal Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Some buses on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 7th, 04:48 AM
 Linn Co. Schools (2)
• Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:13 AM
• Sweet Home Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 7th, 04:59 AM
 Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schs. (7)
• Castle Rock Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No AM EK UPDATE Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:10 AM
• Kalama Sch. Dist. – Kalama is on time. 105, 105, 106, 107 will be on snow routes. 106 WILL travel Taylor Rd. 102 will travel Woolford Rd. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:46 AM
• Kelso Sch. Dist. – Routes 1, 3, 4, 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 29 and 31 will operate morning snow routes. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:22 AM
• Longview Sch. Dist. – AM buses on snow routes. The following buses only are on snow routes: Bus 13 and 16. Bus 10 no Tanglewood Dr. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:34 AM
• Toutle Lake SD – 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:33 AM
• Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. – Normal Thursday start time but Bus Routes 14 (Purple) and 16 (Green) will be on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:50 AM
• Woodland Sch. Dist. – 214 will not travel beyond Ambler Rd on North Duboise, 209 will not travel beyond Woodland Heights Rd, 219 No Shirley Gordon Rd.Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:53 AM
 Columbia Gorge Schools (2)
• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes UPDATE Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:18 AM
• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – AM buses on snow routes Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:30 AM
 Head Start /Early Childhood Centers (1)
• Clackamas Co. Children’s Comm. Head Start – Sandy Ridge Center: No AM class; Estacada center: 2 hour delay, class will start at 10:00am; Barlow Center: No Head Start Bus. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:56 AM
 Private & Charter Schools – Portland area (2)
• Country Christian Molalla – Closed Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:46 AM
• Summit Learning Charter – Opening at 10 am. Eagle Creek campus opens for enrichments at 10 am. All online classes are on time. Posted: Thu. 7th, 05:30 
