School Delays For Friday AM

Click Here for the most current up to date list of all closures and delays.
There’s another small threat of a light snow dusting around Portland’s higher elevations this morning. Forecasts expecting less than an inch of snow above 500 feet.
Some schools are on DELAYED OPENINGS:
Washington Co. Schools (2)
• Banks Sch. Dist. – Buses 101, 102, 103, 104, 106, 107 and 112 on snow routes. Timber bus pick up at Staley’s Junction. Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:31 AM
• Sherwood Sch. Dist. – Bus route 3 on snow route Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:32 AM
Clackamas Co. Schools (3)
• Estacada Sch. Dist. – Routes 6,7,10,11 and 14 on AM and PM snow routes. Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:31 AM
• Molalla River Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Bus routes 9 & 10 on snow routes. Route 9 is option B Posted: Fri. 8th, 04:43 AM
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes: 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 20, 22, 25 and all SPED routes East of Shorty’s Corner. Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:00 AM
Columbia Co. Schools (2)
• Clatskanie Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:34 AM
• Vernonia Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:18 AM
Yamhill Co. Schools (1)
• McMinnville Sch. Dist. – Bus 22 on AM snow route Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:32 AM
Clark Co. Schools (1)
• Hockinson Sch. Dist. – Bus 204 Snow Routes Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:32 AM
Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schs. (1)
• Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Bus #14 (Purple) and #16 (Green) on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:29 AM
Columbia Gorge Schools (1)
• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 8th, 05:24 AM