School Delays and Closures For Thursday AM

Colleges & Universities – Public (1)
• Oregon Coast Comm. College – 2.5 Hours Late. Black ice on roadways, especially in east and south county, have forced OCCC locations to delay opening until 10:30 a.m. All locations. Posted: Thu. 21st, 06:28 AM
Multnomah Co. Schools (1)
• Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:33 AM
Clackamas Co. Schools (4)
• Colton Sch. Dist. – 3 Hours Late. Fernwood buses on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 21st, 04:36 AM
• Estacada Sch. Dist. – Routes 6, 7, and 14 will be on AM and PM snow routes. Posted: Wed. 20th, 09:55 PM
• Molalla River Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Bus routes 9 (option b) and 10 on snow routes Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:43 AM
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart Posted: Thu. 21st, 04:56 AM
No. Ore. Coast Schools (1)
• Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. 2 hour delay for Lincoln County School District due to icy roads. Posted: Thu. 21st, 06:00 AM
Yamhill Co. Schools (3)
• Dayton Sch. Dist. (OR) – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:41 AM
• McMinnville Sch. Dist. – Bus 26 on AM snow route Posted: Thu. 21st, 06:04 AM
• Sheridan Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:54 AM
Clark Co. Schools (3)
• Battle Ground Sch. Dist. – North Schools 2 Hours Late and No AM preschool, No Cascadia Tech buses. For Battle Ground High School, Amboy Middle School, Yacolt Primary, Chief Umtuch Middle School, Captain Strong Primary, Tukes Valley Primary and Middle School, CAM Academy, River HomeLink, and Summit View High School. Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:55 AM
• Camas Sch. Dist. – Camas schools 2 hrs late; regular bus routes. Extended Day opens 8:15 AM. No AM preschool. Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:24 AM
• Hockinson Sch. Dist. – Bus 204 is on Snow Routes Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:40 AM
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers (4)
• Clackamas Co. Children’s Comm. Head Start – Sandy Ridge Center: No AM Class; No Head Start Bus. Barlow Center: No Head Start Bus. Posted: Thu. 21st, 05:47 AM
• EOCF Head Start/ECEAP – Tukes Valley HS closed, staff do not report, Yacolt class at 10:00, staff report by 9:45, ZAC AM Session closed, staff report by 10AM with ZAC PM session attending. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 21st, 06:28 AM
• Head Start of Yamhill Co. – All CENTERS: 4 hour AM and 6 hour classrooms 1 hour delay/4 hour PM classes running on time. Posted: Thu. 21st, 06:04 AM
• OCDC Headstart – 2 Hours Late. Multnomah – Center CLOSED to children. Staff to report in at noon. Mulino center 2 hour delay all programs. Staff report as instructed Posted: Thu. 21st, 06:28 AM